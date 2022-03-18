A man has been arrested after a protester tied himself to a goal post during Everton's match against Newcastle United.

The match was stopped in the second half after a man ran on to the pitch at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End of Goodison Park on Thursday 17 March.

The game was stopped for around eight minutes while police dealt with the protester. Credit: PA Images

A 21-year-old has been has been arrested on suspicion of pitch encroachment and remains in police custody.

A second man, 39, was arrested on suspicion of assault and of pitch encroachment and is also in police custody.