Man arrested after protester chains himself to goalpost during Everton v Newcastle match
A man has been arrested after a protester tied himself to a goal post during Everton's match against Newcastle United.
The match was stopped in the second half after a man ran on to the pitch at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End of Goodison Park on Thursday 17 March.
A 21-year-old has been has been arrested on suspicion of pitch encroachment and remains in police custody.
A second man, 39, was arrested on suspicion of assault and of pitch encroachment and is also in police custody.