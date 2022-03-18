Play video

CCTV footage has captured the "shocking" moment a drive-by shooting took place near to a primary school in Harpurhey, Manchester.

Police were called after an innocent bystander reported how his car had been struck by a stray bullet during the shoot out, which happened in January 2021.

After a trawl through CCTV footage, officers were able to capture the moment which showed 32-year-old Sean Cowie hanging out the side of a dark grey BMW X5 pointing a gun at a black VW Golf.

The BMW was driven by Cowie's associate, 39-year-old Dean Urey. Paul Ryan, 43, was a back seat passenger.

CCTV captured Sean Cowie pointing a gun at another car. Credit: GMP

Despite officers unable to find a gun linked to this incident, and the occupants of the other car reluctant to support a prosecution, the three men pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them in the face of overwhelming police evidence.

At Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday, 18 March, they were sentenced to a total of over 17 years behind bars.

Shooter Sean Cowie of Ashton Road East, Oldham, was handed five years and seven months behind bars after being convicted of conspiracy with intent to cause fear or violence offence.

Paul Ryan received a six-and-a-half year sentence for possession of a shotgun without a license (the gun was not used in this incident but was found during a search of Ryan's house) and conspiracy with intent to cause fear or violence offence.

Dean Urey, of Greaves Road, Failsworth, was ordered to serve five years and four months for admitting conspiracy with intent to cause fear or violence offence.

L-R: Sean Cowie, Dean Urey, Paul Ryan Credit: GMP

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, Senior Investigating Officer for Op Accentor, said: "The streets of north Manchester are much safer today now that Sean Cowie, Paul Ryan and Dean Urey are behind bars and unable to embark on any further reckless and potentially life-threatening acts of violence in our communities.

"We never established what this was all about, but what we uncovered from the CCTV of this attack was shocking to say the least, and it is quite clear from the fact an innocent man's car was struck that this easily could’ve ended with somebody being seriously - if not fatally - injured.

"In the moments preceding the shooting, we can see plenty of daytime traffic coming and going through Briscoe Lane - including a woman pushing a pram - in what was a busy area so close to a local primary school in the middle of the school day. Anyone could’ve been seriously hurt here."

GMP say they have seen a 92% reduction of shootings in the north of the city, with just two confirmed incidents reported in the last 12 months; compared to 26 the previous year.