North West fire engines have left the Manchester depot to join a European convoy to deliver supplies to Ukraine.

Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Lancashire fire services have sent vehicles out on a trip across Europe to deliver firefighting materials to the Polish border.

Nine volunteers from the Greater Manchester Fire Service will be joined by members of the Manchester Ukrainian community to deliver the supplies.

They are donating two fire engines and a hydraulic platform, which are no longer in use.

Across the UK, 18 fire engines, thermal imaging cameras for finding victims, generators, lighting, hoses, rescue equipment, and PPE are among the items being donated.

Chief Fire Officer at GMFRS Dave Russel said: “The devastating scenes in Ukraine have moved everyone across GMFRS and the fire service family, and I’ve been overwhelmed by the offers of support from colleagues who want to do all they can to support the people of Ukraine.

“I’m immensely proud of our involvement in this national drive to support our fellow firefighters on the frontline.

"I want to thank everyone who has worked hard to coordinate this response, whether gathering the equipment, coordinating the logistics or volunteering to be part of the convoy. This is the fire service at its best.”

A convoy of 22 vehicles and two lorries of equipment is now on its way to Poland.

The equipment will be received by the Polish State Fire Service and given to Ukraine to support those on the front line.