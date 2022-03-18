Frank Lampard has revealed that he broke his hand celebrating Everton's win over Newcastle which ignited their fight to avoid relegation.

The Toffees were handed a huge boost as Alex Iwobi scored the only goal of the game in ninth minute of stoppage-time to secure their win at Goodison Park.

It was only Everton's third Premier League win since September and it lifted them three points clear of 18th-placed Watford with two matches still in hand.

But while manager Frank Lampard celebrated the team's victory, he somehow managed to break his hand.

"I don't know, I did it in the celebrations for the goal. I think I just connected with something somehow and I realised two minutes later my hand was shaking and going a bit achy - but I'll take it for the three points," said the Toffees boss.

Asked how many more broken bones he was prepared to take until the end of the season, he added: "They can take one every game if they want.

"This game is special and it hasn't felt so special for us in the last few weeks."

During the same game, a man was arrested after a protester tied himself to a goal post.

The match was stopped in the second half after a man ran on to the pitch at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End of the stadium.