The moment Neal threatened the owner before stealing from the takeaway till.

CCTV footage shows the moment a thug threatened to shoot a takeaway owner before stealing money from the till to pay for his cocaine habit.

Robert Neal, from Formby, was arrested shortly after the armed robbery at Flames takeaway on Brows Lane in Liverpool on 24 January.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a BB gun and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Liverpool Crown court.

John Neal was arrested shortly after a robbery at Flames takeaway Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector James Halpin said: “Neal was a regular customer at the takeaway and lived a short distance away so it is incredible he made such a brazen attempt to rob it.

“He was armed with an imitation gun, which he discharged, at a member of staff.

"Thankfully they were not seriously hurt but I am sure they would have been terrified of what Neal’s intentions were and whether the gun was real or not.

“Nobody should be made to feel that way when going about their daily business at work.

“I am pleased that he will now spend the next few years behind bars as a result of his actions."