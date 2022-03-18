Keely Hodgkinson ready to take on the world

Keely Hodgkinson emerged as one of the stars of the Tokyo Olympics when she stormed to a silver medal in the final of the 800 metres.

Seven months on and her early season form has left many within the sport tipping her for gold at this weekend's World Indoor Championships in Serbia.

Expectations are high thanks to Keely's performance at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham last month - her first race of 2022 - when she recorded a time of 1:57.20. It was a British record and the fastest time in the world in the last 20 years.

The result put her sixth in the world indoor all-time rankings.

Asked if she feels the burden of expectation, the 20-year-old said: "Not really. My mindset has changed now. Instead of stepping on the start line and thinking 'there's this person to beat, I am the underdog' it's more like 'who's going to try and challenge me?'

"I just need to go out there, do what I know I can do. If somebody happens to beat me on the day, it happens. I can't be 100 percent all the time. As long as I give my best, whatever will be will be."

Keely will compete in both the 800m and 4x400m relay at her first World Indoor Championships.

She spoke to ITV Granada's Mike Hall.