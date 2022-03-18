A man has been charged after a protester tied himself to a goal post during Everton's match against Newcastle United.

The match was stopped in the second half after a man ran on to the pitch at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End of Goodison Park on Thursday, 17 March.Merseyside Police have charged Louis McKechnie, of Claremount Road, Weymouth, with Pitch Encroachment and Aggravated Trespass.

The 22-year-old has since been bailed but is due to attend Liverpool Community Justice Court on Tuesday, 19 April.McKechnie is banned from venues used for regulated football matches, sporting venues used for a televised event, and any venues used for a televised events in England & Wales.