Teenage boy charged with murder of 17-year-old Alan Szelugowski in Salford
A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old who was found dead in a park in Salford.
The body of Alan Szelugowski was discovered by a dog walker in the early hours of Sunday, 30 January, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with one count of murder and has been remanded in police custody.
He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Youth Court on Friday, 18 March.
Alan lived in Crumpsall, in Manchester, and was a student at the Albion Academy in Pendleton, Salford.
His family relocated from Poland to the UK a few years ago.