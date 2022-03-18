A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old who was found dead in a park in Salford.

The body of Alan Szelugowski was discovered by a dog walker in the early hours of Sunday, 30 January, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with one count of murder and has been remanded in police custody.

Greater Manchester Police in Clowes Park Credit: MEN Media

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Youth Court on Friday, 18 March.

Alan lived in Crumpsall, in Manchester, and was a student at the Albion Academy in Pendleton, Salford.

His family relocated from Poland to the UK a few years ago.