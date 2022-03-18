Play video

MPs Kieran Mullan and Peter Dowd join political correspondent Lise McNally on March's installment of the Granada Debate.

On this episode, the panel discuss if the government should be moving quicker to help the UK refugee response and if the forthcoming mini budget can tackle a major cost of living crisis.

On the panel for March's edition of The Granada Debate:

Dr Kieran Mullan the Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich

Peter Dowd, the Labour Party MP for Bootle

Amy Merone, from the refugee charity the Boaz Trust in Manchester

Credit: ITV News

People forced to flee the worst of Russia's violence could soon know the best of the North West's support.

Hundreds of people from our region have offered to share their home with a Ukrainian refugee, after a new Government sponsor scheme launched on Monday.

But how has the government's response been?

Peter Dowd, the Labour Party MP for Bootle, described it as "late, tardy, bureaucratic and unsympathetic."

A view agreed with by Amy Merone, from the refugee charity the Boaz Trust in Manchester, who said the government seemed to have been "caught on the back foot."

Play video

But Dr Kieran Mullan, Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich, said: "We have to take a step back and think about, overall, what's this Government done to support the people of Ukraine."

He added: "We've led the world in many respects. We were the first country to give them lethal aid, we are the biggest bilateral donors to refugees in that country and around that country."

Play video

Can the forthcoming mini budget tackle a major cost of living crisis?

The devastation in Ukraine is set against a growing cost of living crisis in the UK.

Analysis by the New Economics Foundation has looked at the number of people living below the minimum income standard - which is the amount of money needed to afford an acceptable standard of living.

It found the percentage of households below that in the North West has risen from 30 percent before the pandemic to more than 36 percent now - that's more than 2.7 million people. Sam Tims from the NEF said that number expected to grow.