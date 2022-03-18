Words by ITV Granada Reports producer Laura Heads

I never expected my first flight - and indeed first trip abroad - post-pandemic to be to the edges of a war zone. But somehow here I was, passport in hand, boarding a plane to Kraków from Manchester, not entirely sure what to expect.

Our flight was uneventful, in fact, you’d be forgiven for thinking there wasn’t a war going on at all. The usual mix of stag and hen parties ready for a weekend of fun greeted us alongside the mix of holiday-makers and family trips. Laughter and joviality filled the plane, but on touch down in Kraków we immediately began to see the effects of Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

As we wandered the streets of Poland's second largest city Ukrainian flags littered buildings, yellow and blue lights lit up landmarks, and signs telling Putin - politely or not - where to go were everywhere to be seen. The defiance we have come to know from Ukrainians, and Russia's closest neighbours, was prominently on display.

On our journey further south towards the border it turned quickly from defiance to aid, and our two hour trip revealed more and more of the monumental effort to help those displaced by Russian bombing and attacks.

We saw convoy upon convoy of cars, vans, minibuses and lorries from every country making the same journey as us. Frankly it was jaw dropping. Many had posters and stickers plastered on the outside to publicise the fact they were driving to support Ukraine, while just a quick glance through the windows of many others showed aid piled high.

As we followed the pilgrimage to the border, cars coming in the other direction - away from Ukraine - soon began to increase in volume until it was a steady stream, with what little of us were left - mostly aid vehicles - turning off before the final leg to the border.

I thought that was all preparing me for what was coming. It was not.

The reception centre at Przemyśl had a constant stream of people entering as buses unloaded from the boarder.

Arriving in Przemyśl we were quickly taken under the wing of Paul Stratton, a Liverpool City Council worker and former policeman who had used his annual leave to fly out and do whatever he could to help. He was on his fifth day, so knew the lay of the land, and offered to show us where we needed to go.

First stop was the reception centre, set up in an empty Tesco just a few miles from the Medyka border. Paul warned us to be prepared for what we were about to see - but none of us could have imagined what greeted us.

Naively we expected maybe a handful of families, weary from the journey trying to work out where to go next - instead what we saw will be something that will remain etched in my memory for a very long time.

Bus load after bus load after bus load arrived at the centre, carrying those who had safely managed to cross the border.

In the short space of time we stood staring at the building I counted around seven or eight, where, on stopping, people would pile off, unloading what little of their lives they could bring with them at such short notice. Dogs, cats, babies, young children, the elderly. Each carrying the same expression, utter exhaustion but utter relief.

Paul offered to take us inside to see what greeted the new arrivals, apprehensively we agreed. It was something else.

The sheer volume of people, packed in like sardines in the shopping centre, absolutely floored me. All with no dignity, no privacy, no space. Each was praying for a family member or friend in another country to give them a place and a purpose, or failing that a kind soul to offer them a lift and a chance at a new, temporary life until they could resume their old ones.

Everyone we spoke to, through broken English, or translators on our phone, had fled at short notice. No one had planned the journey, no one really knew how they would get to their final destination.

One thing they were sure of however is how certain they were that they would return to Ukraine. They wanted their own lives back. They all saw it as a short term fix.

A woman we spoke to had a five month old baby in her arms, and was surrounded by plastic bags. She looked so far past exhausted I was honestly worried she was going to pass out there and then.

After a brief conversation about her journey we asked her where she planned to go from here. She hopefully told us Spain, she had an aunt there she wanted to join - but when we asked her how she would get there the tears started to flow, "I don't know" she told us, "I really don't know".

Those are the conversations that will haunt me forever. There was nothing in that moment we could do, other than give her a hug and try to reassure her it was going to be alright. Things would work out in her favour, we promised her - and I really hope they did.

As we continued round the centre, room after room with row upon row of camp beds emerged, children’s drawings and colouring pages were pasted across many of the walls and windows. Around them families tried to continue normal life as much as they could, carrying out children’s bedtime routines, walking dogs, trying to share family meals with laughter and a smile.

There was a lingering smell too. There is no word that can describe it, but it’s not something you wanted to be around for a long time.

Exiting the centre back into the bitter cold we made our way to the border, where initially all you noticed was a calm chaos of volunteers, medical aid and food vans. But as we began to look closer among the hubbub were families - young children, mothers and relatives, blinking in the floodlights, and seemingly overwhelmed by their arrival.

From the main road a single pathway led the way to the gate, where at any time of day or night, people would arrive, often in clumps as border guards processed them and let them through.

'When a siren goes off in the distance that means another bus load has arrived from the Ukrainian side of the border', Paul tells us. 'Give it five minutes and they'll begin flooding through.'

He wasn't wrong. Shortly after hearing a siren we began to see weary families, streaming down towards us. It was relentless, it simply did not stop.

But, despite all of the horrendous sights, there was an overriding sense of hope, care and love. The numbers of volunteers determined to make a small difference in the lives of those forced to flee was awe inspiring.

The path from the border gate to where you were then put on a bus for the reception centre was not a lonely one, what greeted those lucky enough to arrive were smiles, hugs, food, and warmth, all in abundance.

The Polish-Ukrainian border at Medyka, where volunteers greeted everyone who crossed.

You couldn't make it 100 yards without someone placing something warm and edible in your hand, without children being waved at, without somebody offering to take your bags or help you work out your bearings. The love that radiated from one small pathway was immense and instantly restored your faith in human nature.

Paul, who would visit the border each night carrying suitcase loads of chocolate to the very front to hand out, urged us to give it a go. It may sound stupid, but that one act of kindness, of handing a child or a weary mother a sweet treat, had the most profound impact on us all.

We may not have been able to speak Ukrainian, but chocolate crossed all language barriers, put a smile on faces, and made an awful situation seem bearable, even if just for a moment.

It wasn’t until we drove away hours later that I think the full force of what we had witnessed fully hit us. Even the cheesy Europop on the radio couldn’t lighten the mood.

Ultimately we could get into a car and drive away, those people we saw, the children we gave chocolate to, they couldn’t. They were now at the mercy of the immigration system. They had become refugees, fleeing for their lives and a war they didn’t want and didn’t ask for.

Play video

We visited Medyka twice on our trip. On our second time we came across Davide Martello, a German who set up shop at a grand piano, playing hauntingly beautiful tunes that carried through the air to anyone who could hear. There is something poetic about a tune, by a lad from Liverpool written in 1971 about the Vietnam war, greeting those feeling just 50 years later.

As we stood listening to Davide I looked around, volunteers wiped tears from their eyes, families hugged their loved ones tighter, and dumbfounded journalists could do nothing but point a camera in his direction in an attempt to distract from the emotions being created.

At Przemyśl train station, a hub for thousands fleeing Ukraine who had managed to make it onto a train from Lviv, Kyiv and Odessa, we came across three-year-old Maxim and his family. He was with his cousins who had fled Kyiv, leaving behind their parents and who now found themselves in an alien country, surrounded by a language they didn't speak.

Our camera quickly became a focal point for the four children whose ages ranged from three to nine. They took turns wearing headphones and speaking into the mic, howling when one or another made a funny noise and it reverberated through their ears. Maxim took an immediate shine to Jahmal, following him like a shadow, boxing with him and trying to work the camera.

We spent around an hour with the family, laughing, joking and playing about, just trying to give them a sense of normality and joy. I'm not sure who got more out of the interaction - we enjoyed it as much as the children did, and it gave us a sense of doing something, even minute, to help.

Interacting with the Maxim and his cousins on Przemyśl station was one of the most rewarding parts of the trip.

But, it was when Maxim nonchalantly described the bombing of his home we were stopped dead in our tracks. Here was one little boy, replicating the noise of the air raid sirens he had heard on a daily basis and recounting the bombs falling around him, before proudly telling us that it was all okay, when those noises had stopped, and he could go back home, he would get a new bike and all the sweets in the world from his parents.

I don't think any of us walked away without crying from that interaction.

Victoria Grimes, Laura Heads and Jahmal Williams-Thomas.

Humbling is a word that’s banded around, often with little meaning, but I truly think that’s one of the only ways I can describe what we saw. The stoicism of the families, their fixed expressions of anguish mixed with sheer determination is something I will never forget. Every face you saw had the same look.

On our journey home towards Kraków we passed car upon car - all from Ukraine - piled high with the worldly possessions of those fleeing to wherever they can.

A lot of volunteers we met spoke of survivor's guilt, and that came through strongly as we boarded the plane home to Manchester. Here were we, able to walk away, able to return to our warm houses and families while we knew many thousands of others could not, and did not know when they ever could.

We asked time and time again while we were out there what we could do to help those who had been displaced once we arrived back in the UK. They all told us the same thing - if you're able to, donate. Give money to one of the many charities set up to help.

The humanitarian effort has turned from being one where clothing and items are necessary, to one where real, practical help is now needed. We saw piles and piles of donated items sitting untouched while families, unable to carry anymore looked on.

By giving money, volunteers told us, it is sure to go towards whatever is needed at that time - whether that be medical help, transportation, or helping a family get set up temporarily.

The DEC site is coordinating efforts across the UK, but there are many others out there also.