A woman has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Dylan Scanlon in Oldham.

Police were called to Elm Road in Limeside at around 6.20pm on Friday 31 December 2021, after they were alerted to an incident at a property by the ambulance service.

Dylan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Claire Scanlon, who is 36, and of Elm Road, Limeside, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody until a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court today (Friday 18 March).