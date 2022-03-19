Specialist Covid-19 community engagement teams are to visit residents in one community on Merseyside this weekend to help tackle high infection rates.

The teams will be targeting the Thatto Heath area of St Helens, encouraging residents to test themselves at home and offering community testing.

They will also be providing advice on vaccination bookings and general advice on COVID-19 safety measures.

Thatto Heath currently has the highest rate of Covid-19 infections in the borough.

In the week leading up to March 11th the seven-day rate of infection was 711 per 100,000 people in the area, with 93 new cases confirmed.

Officials say overall positive Covid-19 cases in St Helens Borough have risen sharply again in the past few weeks.

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage said: “Infection rates in some parts of the borough have started to rise sharply again in recent weeks so it is important we take action as soon as we can to limit the further spread of infections.

“The work of the community engagement teams in the borough in recent months has been a great success in encouraging more residents to test and reducing infection rates and we are hopeful that the efforts of the team will have a similar impact this time.

“We are confident that with the support of residents we can try and bring infection rates down and reduce the risks to our local communities as quickly as we can.”

The community engagement teams will be visiting the Birchfield Street, Canberra Avenue, Beresford St and Parliament Street areas of Thatto Heath, among others, during the day between 10am and 2pm this Saturday March 19th.

Ruth du Plessis, Director of Public Health at St Helens Borough Council, said: “With infection rates in the borough clearly starting to rise sharply again we must take action now and test as often as we can whilst testing is still available and tackle rising infections.

“Testing is simple to do and can make a big difference in helping to keep infection rates down, protect vulnerable loved ones and keep people out of hospital.”

“We would also advise everyone to get all their Covid-19 vaccinations or booster if you have not already done so. It is still the best protection you can have against serious illness and death from COVID-19 and known variants of the virus. You should also try to get the flu vaccination as well if you are eligible.”