A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after armed police raided a residential street in south Manchester.Greater Manchester Police's Specialist Operations Unit carried out the raid at a property on Nicolas Road, Chorlton, on 18 March. A 20-year-old man, was said to have been located in the loft of the building and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Police said Friday's operation came after a warrant was issued for a 'wanted man.'

Much of Nicolas Road was sealed off by police for around two hours on Friday afternoon, as officers remained at the scene whilst the property was searched.Residents described hearing shouts of 'armed police' as officers could be seen approaching a house.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: "We were in the back room and heard someone shouting, It sounded like an altercation at first but then I realised they were saying 'armed police'.""There were four armed response vehicles. You don’t see that level of police response very often."

Another woman said "There were five vans, cars and multiple officers out front. One had a shield and others had big guns. It was scary. I was crouching down in my window."A spokesperson for GMP said: "Yesterday (18 March 2022) afternoon, armed officers from our Specialist Operations unit, were in attendance at a property on Nicolas Road, Manchester."This was in relation to a search for a wanted man. A 20-year-old man was subsequently detained and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."There is no wider risk to the public and officers remained at the scene whilst the house was searched."