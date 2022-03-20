A group of students from The Grange School, in Cheshire have rowed more than a million meters in 24 hours for charity.

The 24-hour challenge started at 8am on Saturday.

The students aimed to row the equivalent to 622 miles non stop for the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Charity.

The Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital is one of the UK's leading specialist hospitals for the care of people with heart and lung diseases.

The money that is being raised will help to buy vital equipment, fund research and provide additional amenities for patients and their families.

The year 10s, 12s and 13s that took part chose the Hospital as their charity of the year in 2021, and did a rowing fundraiser then, but have now decided to go bigger and better.

The students originally aimed to row one million meters, In order to meet the milestone, they have been rowing 6km every 4 hours.

They exceeded that target, instead rowing 1.5 million metres.

The team doing the marathon managed to do over a million themselves with family, friends and staff adding to the total.

So far they have smashed their £2,000 target and have already raised close to £3,500.

