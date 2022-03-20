Concerns have been raised as a disabled man who ‘made the best of his life’ died just hours after A&E doctors let him leave without blood tests or a proper diagnosis.Billy Longshaw, from Heaton Norris in Stockport, Greater Manchester, died at the town's Stepping Hill Hospital on 7 March 2021.

It came less than 24 hours after he was released from an emergency department in Swindon, Wiltshire.

The 22-year-old went to the Great Western Hospital after having sudden abdominal pain and vomiting on a car journey.Mr Longshaw, who had 'significant learning difficulties', was assessed by a junior doctor in A&E, who found everything to be normal.

In fact, Mr Longshaw was suffering with ‘sigmoid volvulus’ - a twisted intestine which would quickly turn fatal.

Mr Longshaw was born with D-2-hydroxyglutaric aciduria, a rare condition that causes progressive damage to the brain and affects muscle tone, speech, vision and memory.

Billy Longshaw died in 2021 Credit: MEN MEDIA

At an inquest last month, Chris Morris, area coroner for Manchester South, recorded a narrative conclusion to the effect that Mr Longshaw died as a consequence of complications of an undiagnosed sigmoid volvulus.Now, in a Report to Prevent Future Deaths, Mr Morris has raised concerns about Great Western Hospital's failure to diagnosis the fatal condition.

He said Mr Longshaw had been allowed to leave 'without basic blood tests being taken, any diagnosis being made, or serious abdominal pathology being fully excluded'.Mr Morris wrote: “On the balance of probabilities, the sigmoid volvulus which led to Mr Longshaw’s death was present (albeit at an early stage) when he was assessed in Swindon."

Mr Longshaw, who was described by his grieving mother as ‘funny’ and ‘a character’ at a pre-inquest hearing last July, had discharged himself just hours before he died.In the report, Mr Morris said Mr Longshaw should not have been allowed to leave and that junior doctors needed ‘adequate’ training on the Mental Capacity Act 2005.

Mr Morris said that there was a ‘missed opportunity’ to consider issues surrounding patients with significant learning difficulties discharging themselves from hospital, adding that the process used in this scenario was ‘obviously flawed’.

A spokesperson for Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Mr Longshaw’s family following his sad death.

"We have reviewed our procedures and have put extra measures in place to safeguard patients from being prematurely discharged."We provide our staff with training on how to support patients with learning disabilities or other complex needs and we are looking at ways to improve this."Speaking at the pre-inquest hearing in July last year, Mr Longshaw's mum, Caroline Bird, said: "He loved riding his bike. He was a character, he was funny, he was over six foot but he was still our baby."

She said she kept a record of achievements for her son, which showed off all he could do.Ms Bird added: "He made the best of his life."