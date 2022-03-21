Catch up with the exclusive Good Morning Britain interview with 'Alex', who left the UK to join the Ukrainian army.

A British teenager who signed up to fight Russian forces in Ukraine, with no professional military experience, has warned others not to follow in his footsteps.

'Alex', who does not wish to be identified, signed a contract with the Ukrainian army and crossed the Polish border to fight against Russia all within 36 hours.The 19-year-old, who had never left the country before, spent a week in Ukraine, before returning to the UK after getting caught up in the airstrike on the Yavoriv military base.

He said he "knew it was going to be a suicide mission" but wanted wanted to go over to Ukraine to help the civilians.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis on Good Morning Britain, 'Alex' said: "I had been thinking about joining the army from a young age but it was more the fact that I was watching children with no family members.

"It just hit me that I needed to stand up and do something."

When asked why he decided to join the army despite having no military experience, 'Alex' said: "It didn't stop me.

"It didn't shake me at all that I didn't have military experience. In my head I knew what I was doing."

Russian forces launched an airstrike on the major Ukrainian military base, Yavoriv, in the far-west of the country, where 'Alex' was located.

The attack, which was close to the Polish border, killed at least 35 people and injured more than 130 more.

'Alex' said he knew several people who died in the strikes.

He said: "Some I was with the whole six days, some of them I met in Poland. And obviously they passed away and I saw some of their faces in bodybags."

Funeral of 4 of the 35 victims of the Russian missile attack on the Yavoriv Military Base. Credit: PA images

Speaking alongside 'Alex', Mum 'Lisa' recalls how she felt when she heard about the airstrikes on the Yavoriv base where her son was unarmed.

She told Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis that she went into "panic mode" trying to get in touch with her son.

"When I heard that the missiles hit I felt sick", she said. "I just went into panic mode trying to text him and then I went onto my computer and tried to think 'how else can you track a phone?'

"I was going through all these questions. It was like your head is on a hamster wheel. It wasn't until later on that we finally got a message."

'Alex' regrets travelling to Ukraine and is now imploring others not to go and follow in his footsteps.

When asked what he would say to someone who was thinking about joining the Ukrainian army, he said: "I'd tell them to look back at their family, look how it would affect the people around them.

"Because once you're out there that could be your last second and you'll never be able to see those people again."

'Alex' says he no longer watches the news about Ukraine so he "doesn't feel that emotion again, so I don't feel that hatred to just go back over there because it would be a stupid idea to go back."

