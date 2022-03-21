A couple from Merseyside have been told their new puppy needs a life-saving £3,000 operation - just two days after buying her.Raf and Daria Cieslicka, from Southport, were given the devastating news within 48 hours of buying 11-week-old cockapoo puppy called Bella.

They now have to raise £3,000 in a week to save her life after she was diagnosed with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA).PDA is a hole in an artery that fails to close after birth. It can be fatal if left untreated.

Due to the condition being undiagnosed, the vet requested that Bella be operated on within a week for her to have any chance of survival.

Her operation is scheduled for this Thursday, 24 March.

Bella is unable to get insurance due to her having this pre existing condition. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Having seen Bella advertised online, the couple, originally from Poland, were reassured that the puppy had undergone standard health checks.

But two days after collecting Bella, they took her to the vets for a check-up - where they were told the devastating news that she would need an urgent operation.

Daria, 31, said: "(The vet) said she needed a scan. So we booked the scan for the following week and the scan found that she had PDA which means she has a hole in an artery."She now needs an operation to close the hole. After this, we hope she'll be fine but we can't get anyone to insure her because she has a pre-existing health condition.

Daria said the seller denied selling the dog them: "When we rang the seller and they denied selling her to us.

"After we said they did, the person just said it was their dad and that he would ring us. Since then we haven't heard from them and they won't answer the phone.

"We were hoping they would pay for the operation because if we gave her back they would probably kill her since she wouldn't earn them any money."

If the family do not manage to raise the money, they plan on taking out a loan to fund the operation.

They have launched a fundraiser to help cover the cost of Bella's operation.