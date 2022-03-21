Man, 30, shot in the face in the street in Croxteth area of Liverpool
Police on Merseyside have launched an investigation after a man was shot in the face the street.
Officers were called to reports of a loud bang on Croxteth Hall Lane and Ampulla Road in the Croxteth area of Liverpool at around 11pm on Sunday.
Witnesses claimed to have seen a dark-coloured vehicle leaving the scene.
A 30 year old man went to hospital with a shotgun pellet wound to his face.
A short time earlier, police discovered that a bus stop appeared to have been damaged during a shooting.
Two men, aged 29 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate.
A 21 year old man was also later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possessing a firearm without a certificate.
All three men currently remain in custody as enquiries continue.
An investigation is currently under way and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out.
Local roads have been closed while police search the area.
Detective Inspector John Mullen said: "Enquiries are in the very early stages as we seek to establish what happened last night. I would ask anyone who was in the area of Croxteth Hall Lane at around 11pm who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact us.
"I would also encourage anyone, including taxi and delivery drivers, to check their dashcams in case they captured anything significant.
"Firearms have no place on the streets of Merseyside and we remain committed to removing them and the people who choose to carry them. I would urge anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency."
Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000194829.