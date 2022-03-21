Play video

Police on Merseyside have launched an investigation after a man was shot in the face the street.

Officers were called to reports of a loud bang on Croxteth Hall Lane and Ampulla Road in the Croxteth area of Liverpool at around 11pm on Sunday.

Witnesses claimed to have seen a dark-coloured vehicle leaving the scene.

A 30 year old man went to hospital with a shotgun pellet wound to his face.

An area around Ampulla Road has been sealed off while police conduct their investigation Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

A short time earlier, police discovered that a bus stop appeared to have been damaged during a shooting.

Two men, aged 29 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

A 21 year old man was also later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possessing a firearm without a certificate.

All three men currently remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Police vehicles surround Croxteth Hall Lane after the shooting Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

An investigation is currently under way and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out.

Local roads have been closed while police search the area.

Detective Inspector John Mullen said: "Enquiries are in the very early stages as we seek to establish what happened last night. I would ask anyone who was in the area of Croxteth Hall Lane at around 11pm who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact us.

"I would also encourage anyone, including taxi and delivery drivers, to check their dashcams in case they captured anything significant.

"Firearms have no place on the streets of Merseyside and we remain committed to removing them and the people who choose to carry them. I would urge anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency."