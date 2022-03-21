Nigel Diakite launched a brutal attack on 20-year-old N'Taya Elliott-Cleverley after she planned to leave him. Credit: Merseyside Police

A boyfriend who murdered a young mum at their home, then claimed he could not remember it, has been jailed for life.

Nigel Diakite launched a brutal attack on 20-year-old N'Taya Elliott-Cleverley in the early hours of Friday, January 29 2021 in Liverpool after she planned to leave him.

He strangled her to death with a skipping rope in bed, while the couple's then four-month-old baby was sleeping in a cot next to them.

Diakite, then 19, claimed he couldn't remember carrying out the killing at their Wavertree home - despite confessing to it afterwards.

But a jury unanimously found the now 20-year-old, of Prince Alfred Road, guilty of murder after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Police outside the home in Wavertree where N'Taya Elliott-Cleverley was found dead Credit: Echo syndication

The judge said in a WhatsApp voicemail sent by Diakite, Miss Elliott-Cleverley could be heard breathing heavily after she had been beaten and before she died.

“N’Taya must have been not only terrified by her own ordeal, but tormented by the fact all of this was happening with her baby daughter sleeping in the cot next to her,” he said.

The judge says the exact details are unknown, but Diakite killed Miss Elliott-Cleverley while she was in bed with their four month old daughter in the cot nearby.

He says she sustained numerous blunt force injuries to her face and strangulation injuries to her neck. A post-mortem revealed 56 separate sites of injury to her body.

Justice Morris said Diakite sustained no injuries himself. The judge said he strangled her with his hands and then the skipping rope. “In doing so, he intended to kill her.” Miss Elliott-Cleverley was discovered in her home, in bed, in a pool of blood.

Nigel Diakite killed N'Taya after she planned to leave him. Credit: Merseyside Police

Justice Morris said Diakite put forward a defence of diminished responsibility at the trial, which was rejected by the jury. Diakite has been jailed for life and will serve at least 19 years.

Deborah Cleverley, Miss Elliott-Cleverley’s mum, read her own statement in court, fighting back tears.

She said "No words will ever be enough to describe the way I feel about the horrific way N’Taya was taken from us.

“Every day is filled with pain and sadness. Thinking how scared my little girl must have been. I am tortured by her final moments.”

Chantelle Mason, Miss Elliott-Cleverley’s sister, told the court: “She was not just my sister, she was my best friend.

She added: “I have this loneliness inside me that will never go away. Half of me is gone forever.”