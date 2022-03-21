A mixed martial arts fighter, who described himself at trial as "a hopeless romantic", has been jailed for 17 years for a series of sex attacks on students.

The 21-year-old from Hilbre Street, Liverpool, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after being found guilty of raping two students and sexually assaulting another.

He will also serve three years on licence.

The 21-year-old business management student was found guilty of three charges of raping one student in Manchester, and of assaulting her by penetration.

He was also found guilty of one charge of raping a student in Liverpool.

The jury also convicted him of two offences of sexually assaulting a third student in Liverpool but cleared him of a sexual assault on a fourth student, also in Liverpool.

Goodwin, of Hilbre Street, Liverpool city centre but formerly of Salford, did not react when the jury returned their unanimous verdicts last week.

But his father and grandfather shouted out at the twelve jurors. "Shame on this court, disgusting," said his dad.

Goodwin’s granddad added, "A young man’s life has been totally scotched and ruined."

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry from Merseyside Police today said: "Despite the evidence against him, Goodwin chose to plead not guilty and put his victims through the ordeal of a trial.

"I would like to praise the courage and dignity shown by his victims throughout the investigation.

"I hope today’s sentencing will not only provide them with justice, but also encourage other victims to come forward and have the confidence in us as a police force to take reports seriously and ultimately ensure offenders are put before the courts."

Charles Goodwin's father described his son as "a lovely lad" Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

Police said on Tuesday 14 January 2020, a 22 year old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, met Goodwin at a nightclub in Manchester.

He introduced himself as Charlie, and described himself as a boxer. After talking for a time, Goodwin and the woman kissed, during which Goodwin became quite forceful.

He asked the woman to come back to his flat in Salford, to which the woman said no, and then asked if he could go back to her flat in Manchester. The woman had intended to return to the flat with friends after the club, and so knew her friends would be returning at some point, and felt it would be safe to allow him to go with her.

Goodwin got into a taxi with the woman around 2:20am on Wednesday 15 January 2020 and headed back to her flat. Once inside, Goodwin immediately initiated sex, which the woman consented to.

However half way through, Goodwin became violent towards the woman, choking her, hitting her, verbally abusing her, and attempting to perform sexual acts that she repeatedly said no to.

She was left with significant bruising as a result. The woman's flatmates then arrived home and interrupted Goodwin's further attempts to continue, knocking on the door and distracting him enough for the woman to get away from him.

The woman asked him to leave - at which point Goodwin became verbally abusive towards her and her friends. The woman then bravely called police a short time later, and reported the incident. Goodwin attended a police station for interview the following day, Tuesday 16 January 2020. He was then bailed with conditions. On 5 October 2020, Merseyside Police received a report that Goodwin had sexually assaulted a 19 year old woman at an address on London Road, Liverpool on 30 September 2020. This was followed by a further report that Goodwin had raped a 20-year-old woman on 27 September 2020 at the same address.

Liverpool Crown Court

Officers questioned Goodwin before releasing him on conditional bail while they carried out further enquiries including interviewing the victims, interviewing witnesses, analysing mobile phone records, CCTV and medical evidence. The University of Liverpool were informed of Goodwin's arrest in order for safeguarding measures to be put in place. Following an extensive investigation, Goodwin was charged by Greater Manchester Police with rape in February 2021 and was placed on an electronic tag with a curfew by the court, while awaiting trial. On 4th May 2021, police received a report that Goodwin had sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman at an address on Skelhorne Street, Liverpool. Officers attended the address and arrested Goodwin. He was charged and remanded into custody on 5th May 2021.

He was convicted following a 13-day trial on Friday 21 January 2022.

Detective Constable Kevin Boyd, from Greater Manchester Police said: "No-one should be at risk when going about their daily lives, and we want all members of our community, especially women and girls, to feel safe as we strive every day to make Greater Manchester a safer place to live. "I would like to thank the victims in this case for having the courage to report what happened to them, and for going through the ordeal of a trial to help us make sure that Goodwin was held accountable for his crimes.

"I hope today's sentence gives them some closure to a difficult chapter in their lives."