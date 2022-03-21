Play video

Video by ITV News correspondent Elaine Willcox

This is the shocking footage a grieving family has fought for you to see.

It is police bodycam footage recorded as 17 year old, Yousef Makki lay dying after he had been stabbed by his friend from a wealthy family.

The Footage recorded by police will be shown for the first time in 'Killed By A Rich Kid', a documentary about the death of Yousef in an affluent suburb of south Manchester in 2019.

The Channel Four programme reveals former public schoolboy Joshua Molnar, then also 17, tearfully lying to officers after he had stabbed his friend through the heart.

Molnar is captured on body-cam footage telling police that the culprits had sped off in a silver hatchback, adding: "We've come sprinting over and the guy was just coughing up blood."

Yousef, from a single-parent Anglo-Lebanese family from Burnage, who had won a bursary to attend Manchester Grammar School, died later in hospital.

Molnar, from a wealthy family in Hale, later admitted stabbing Yousef. A jury acquitted him of murder and manslaughter accepting he had acted in self-defence.

He served time for possessing a knife and perverting the course of justice for lying to police at the scene.

Police at the scene in Hale Barnes in March 2019 Credit: MEN Syndication

The footage shows bare-chested Joshua Molnar moments after he had fatally stabbed his friend through the heart.

He had removed his top to stem the bleeding from Yousef's chest injury until the emergency services arrived at Gorse Bank Road, Hale Barns.

As paramedics arrived to tend to Yousef on the ground, a police officer is captured on his own body-cam telling sobbing Molnar: "Right, come over here. What's happened?"

Molnar replies: "We were walking over the motorway.... Then Yousef Makki's walked ahead. We've come round the corner and he's just fallen over.

"We've come round the corner. We've come sprinting over and the guy was just coughing up blood... I've taken my shirt off and I've put pressure on it.

"But he hasn't been able to say anything and he's been, like, gasping for breath."

The officer asks him: "How's that happened?"

Molnar replies 'I don't know' and repeats he had been around the corner when the incident happened. He later suggests those responsible had driven off in a silver hatchback.

Adam Chowdhary and Yousef Makki Credit: MEN Syndication

The footage then shows another friend Adam Chowdhary, also then 17, and from another wealthy family, come into view and another officer says that he is 'trying to leave'.

Chowdhary, a fellow Manchester Grammar School pupils, is told to take a seat in a patrol car.

When he is asked 'who's done this?' the youth replies: "I don't know, I was walking far, look, ask him, ask how far back I was. That's why I was shocked. Because I was so far back he lifts up I see his belt. I was like, whoa, what's that? Or I see something, I see his pants or something and I'm like, whoa what's that?"

Molnar, asked 'who would have done this?', is captured moments later telling an officer: "I don't know."

When he is urged to 'just be honest mate', he answers: "A lot of people that come from different areas, from Stretford and stuff like that, to Hale to try and rob people from their stuff. That's what happens most of the time and, erm, the other week someone's tried to take my stuff."

Asked who had done this he blames 'a group of black guys', perpetuating a false stereo type in his attempt to blame others.

Tributes to Yousef Makki at Manchester Grammar School Credit: MEN Syndication

Yousef spent the previous night at Chowdhary's home in Hale Barns and met up with Joshua Molnar in the afternoon before the stabbing.

Chowdhary, now 19, was acquitted of perverting the course of justice and given a four-month detention order after admitting possession of a flick knife, one of two he claimed he and Yousef had jointly ordered during a break from lessons at MGS.

Following an inquest in November, Senior South Manchester Coroner Ms Mutch recorded a narrative conclusion, saying: "Yousef died from complications of a stab wound to chest. The precise circumstances in which he was wounded cannot, on balance of probabilities, be ascertained."

The Makki family, who had urged an unlawful killing finding, is seeking a judicial review to overturn the coroner's inconclusive verdict.

In the documentary, Yousef's tearful sister Jade Akoum, tells her partner as he consoles her: "I'm trying to be strong but he was my brother. All the details that they said and how he died and we weren't there for him and I'll never forgive myself that I couldn't be there. He died on his own miles away from where he comes from and we were thinking he was safe."

Joshua Molnar was acquitted of the murder and manslaughter of Yousef Makki. He was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Adam Chowdhary was acquitted of perverting the course of justice.

Adam Chowdhary maintains that he did not see the stabbing and was walking behind Yousef and Joshua at the time it happened.

His defence at trial said he was confused, shocked and upset at the scene of the crime.

Mr Chowdhary told the documentary in a statement: "I would like... to reiterate my deepest condolences to Yousef's family. I want it to be clear to anyone else thinking of carrying a knife, the risk of something terrible happening is real. I want others to learn from my mistake.

"All the facts were addressed in detail in both the high court trial and the inquest. I voluntarily gave a full account to the police and gave evidence at the inquest. I am sorry that Yousef's family feel that they are left with questions, but I cannot add anything to what I have already said about that day."

Yousef's sister Jade Akoum said: "We are pleased that the public finally get to see the bodycam footage. We hope the public can make up their own minds as to how and why Yousef died that night."

The programme's director Tom Reeves added: "Yousef’s case raises uncomfortable questions about society and the justice system and his family have been left deeply affected by their experiences of this.

"Whilst filming with them, I have been struck by their determination in refusing to accept that justice was served in this case and their courage in campaigning to keep Yousef’s name alive."