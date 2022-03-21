Play video

Tom Brennan is looking forward to returning to the scene of Great Britain’s Speedway of Nations triumph when he lines up in the 2022 Peter Craven Memorial on Monday March 21.

The 20-year-old racer has linked up with the Aces once again for the upcoming Premiership campaign, only his second full season in British Speedway’s top league.

He joins his 2022 team mates Max Fricke, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Norick Blödorn and Jye Etheridge in the star-studded line-up at the National Speedway Stadium, but will also be facing off against his fellow world champions Dan Bewley, Robert Lambert and three-times world individual champion Tai Woffinden amongst others.

Team GB after winning Speedway of Nations at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester Credit: Taylor Lanning

Brennan is relishing the thought of testing his mettle against a host of international superstars on his home track and is hoping to make a big impression on the competition in his own way.

He said: “I’ve come a long way since I first joined the Aces last year. There have been some changes in the way I work, and my mentality; early in 2021 I was putting way too much pressure on myself.

“About mid-season I knew I needed to stop being so tough on myself. I relaxed a lot more, I started hitting some good form and I just started enjoying my racing.

“But the last few months have been tough for my family after my mum passed away.

"She was such a big influence on me, she loved her Speedway and she never gave up on the ambitions I had.

Tom Brennan at Speedway of Nations Credit: Taylor Lanning

“The form I was in at the end of 2021, when we won the gold for GB, that’s something I want to continue to build on going forward. I want to work even harder and keep making her proud.

“For me to even be involved in this meeting is a massive step. To be a part of this field, to see how these riders work, how they operate, is really cool.

“It’s going to be very challenging, without question. You’ve got all these big international names in there and the full GB winning squad as well.

“I’m not going to put any pressure on myself. I know I’m in this meeting because I deserve to be in this meeting so I’ll will go out there and do the best I can.”

The 2022 ATPI Peter Craven Memorial gets underway at 7:30pm Monday, March 21 at Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium.

LINE-UP: Dan Bewley, Max Fricke, Brady Kurtz, Adam Ellis, Nicolai Klindt, Tobiasz Musielak, Charles Wright, Chris Harris, Michael Palm Toft, Jason Doyle, Matej Žagar, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Tom Brennan, Robert Lambert, Tai Woffinden, Jye Etheridge