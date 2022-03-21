Police have arrested three teenage boys on suspicion of arson following a "devastating" blaze in marshland used as a wildlife reserve.

Fire crews were called out on Saturday evening to Parkgate, south Wirral, where around a square kilometre of marsh was in flames.

Neighbours desperately used hosereels in a bid to keep the flames from their homes.

The huge fire was seen across the River Dee estuary as far away as north Wales.

The blaze prompted concerns for wildlife on the marsh, which is an area of special scientific interest and a reserve cared for by wildlife charity RSPB.

Officers from Cheshire Police had said they were keen to speak to a group of teenagers seen in the area.

Firefighters have now withdrawn from the scene, while a huge expanse of blackened reed beds was visible where the fire had broken out, with a strong smell of smoke in the air.

Crowds gathered to look at the fire as the flames soared

The affected area was adjacent to a number of exclusive detached properties.

Gordon Line, 79, who lives with wife June, 78, said: "We got a call from a neighbour to say the marsh was on fire.

"It spread very quickly. We did everything we could to keep the flames from spreading to the house. It was intensely hot and the flames were higher than the house.

"We did our best to damp it down with two garden hoses so we could get a fire-break at the back.

"Fortunately the wind was blowing in the other direction. If it hadn't been, millions of pounds of housing would have gone up."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: "It was dreadful. You can see what a mess the marshes are now.

"I could see flames outside the window, but my neighbour was like a knight in shining armour hosing down the fence at the back to try and keep the fire from spreading."

A number of people were drawn to the area to see the aftermath of the blaze.

One, Jason Alexander, 50, who lives in nearby Neston said: "It's sad for all the birds and animals that live on the marshes.

"The firefighters did a fantastic job. It must have been a hell of a battle. I hope they find out how it started."

Another, Marilyn Castleton, 68, from Heswall, said: "All sorts of creatures live on the marshes. I don't like the idea that the fire was started carelessly by a discarded cigarette, or even worse deliberately.

"But at least it will grow back."

Passersby assess the charred remnants of the marsh

Cheshire Police say the scale of the fire has shocked and upset residents.

Detectives have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

"Three boys – two aged 13, and one aged 14, are currently in custody being interviewed by officers."