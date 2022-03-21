Tributes have been paid to a "beloved" woman who was killed in a collision with an ambulance.Carrie Loughlin, 35, from Liverpool, was struck by an ambulance on Parkgate Road (A540) in Mollington, Cheshire, on Wednesday March 16 just after 10pm.Carrie was a pedestrian and the ambulance was not believed to have been responding to an emergency at the time of the collision.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.Her family have expressed their heartbreak at her tragic death. In a statement, they said: “We are heartbroken at the sudden passing of our beautiful Carrie.

"She was always so full of light and the love and laughter she brought us will never be forgotten.“Carrie was a beloved daughter, sister and granddaughter and will be sorely missed by the many who loved and cherished her.”Enquiries are ongoing into the collision. Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us , quoting IML 1224227.