Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of a grandmother from the Isle of Man who was hit by a vehicle just yards away from her front door.

Carolyn Buchan was found lying in the road on Marathon Avenue, in Douglas, just after 7am on Sunday, 20 March.

The 73-year-old was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene to help her, Isle of Man police say.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failure to stop/report a collision.

A further two people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police say a vehicle has also been seized overnight and removed to a secure location for forensic testing.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Newey said they are in the early stages of their investigation, and made a plea for anyone else with information to come forward.

He said: "Some people will know of those who we have arrested and I want to appeal directly to them.

"You may have information and knowledge about this incident that you were initially reluctant to come forward to police and pass on.

"Now is the time to contact us with what you know. The investigating officers remain open minded to other lines of enquiry.

"I have officers waiting on 631575, (631212 outside office hours), or if you wish to remain anonymous then you can call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111"