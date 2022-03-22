Five horses have been killed in a fire at a stables in St Helens, in a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services were called to Rookery Farm in Rainford at around 4:30am on Saturday, 19 March, where they found a farm building on fire.

After the fire was put out almost two hours later, the remains of five horses were found.

The owners of the farm say another nine horses stabled at the farm survived the fire, but they will now have to be re-housed as the blaze caused considerable damage to the stables.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "At around 4.30am on Saturday, 19 March officers were called to a report of a fire in Rainford, St Helens.

"Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire at a barn on Rookery Farm.

"No one was injured but five horses were sadly found deceased in the barn.

"Further reports and examinations have established that the fire may have been caused deliberately at present.

"A joint investigation between Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Merseyside Police is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police."

A fundraising page has been set up to help the farm cover the costs of the damage and the relocation of the surviving horses.