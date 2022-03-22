Liverpool and Manchester City fans have condemned the “shambolic” travel arrangements for their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and have urged organisers to "move the venue".

Rail engineering works planned for the weekend of 16-17 April mean there are no direct trains from the North West of England to London.

With between 50,000 and 60,000 supporters from the two clubs expected at Wembley, it presents a logistical nightmare.

Supports' groups Spirit of Shankly and City counterparts 1894 labelled the arrangements 'shambolic'.

"Fan reps of both LFC and Man City are appalled at the shambolic travel arrangements for the prestigious FA Cup semi-final at Wembley," read a statement on Spirit of Shankly’s Twitter account.

It continued: "City and Liverpool are less than 40 miles apart and there are plenty of grounds big enough far closer than Wembley to stage such a prestigious game.

"We urge those in charge to think again and move the venue."

The semi-final is due to take place in April at Wembley stadium. Credit: PA images

The Football Association say they are liaising with both teams in an attempt to minimise the expected travel problems.

"The FA will be liaising closely with both Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on all match arrangements, including supporters travel for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley Stadium, with further details to be announced in due course," an FA statement read.

"We are also continuing to work with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so that supporters of both teams are able to travel to and from the fixture with as minimal disruption as possible."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hopes a solution is found. Credit: PA images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also expressed his disbelief at the situation.

"How is that possible? The whole of the North West is cut off from the rest of England?" he queried after Sunday’s quarter-final win over Nottingham Forest.

"I don’t know which kinds of solutions are available, but I hope somebody finds one. If we could play with supporters, that would be really good for both teams."