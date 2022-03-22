North West MPs will join colleagues in Westminster today to debate the latest version of the Nationality and Borders Bill after it was heavily amended in the House of Lords.

The legislation has been hailed by the Government as the answer to a "broken" immigration system - but the bill has proven to be controversial from the outset, with peers attempting to remove some of its key measures.

The bill

In future, the Government is aiming to make life more difficult for anyone attempting to claim asylum in the UK - if they enter without a visa and using so-called irregular routes, having passed through another safe country along the way.

Even if the Home Office later goes on to consider that person as a refugee, they will only be granted a temporary status under which they have limited rights to benefits and family reunion.

Off-shore processing, large scale accommodation centres and jail sentences of up to four years (with the introduction of life sentences for people smugglers), are also among the Government's proposals for those who enter the country in this way.

The bill will return to the House of Commons after peers suggested 19 amendments Credit: PA Images

House of Lords

The bill has proven to be controversial from the outset and in February, peers in the House of Lords dealt a series of blows to the Government's plans - including removing the part of the bill which would treat people differently depending on how they enter into the country.

The second chamber has also voted to remove proposals for off-shore processing and is asking the Government to allow asylum seekers the right to work after six months.

Today, the full list of amendments will be considered.

Campaigners

Critics in the North West say the bill - if it becomes law - will be damaging to many vulnerable people in need of help and support.

They say it could potentially affect future Ukrainian nationals who use irregular routes to enter the UK without a visa.

Play video

In the absence of the bill being scrapped altogether, many are now urging their MPs to get behind the amendments suggested by the House of Lords.

On Monday 21 March, dozens turned out at a rally in Manchester as part of a last ditch attempt to make their voices heard.

Play video

A Home Office Spokesperson said: “For over two decades the public have been crying out for the broken asylum system to be reformed and that’s what this Government is delivering through our New Plan for Immigration.

“The UK has a proud track record of helping those who need our protection - but we must act to stop the dangerous, illegal and unnecessary small boat crossings of the Channel, control our borders, and return those with no right to be in our country.

“The Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and will introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the UK.”