Detectives investigating the death of a baby in Hapton are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Lancashire Police were called around 1.20pm on Tuesday, March 1, to an address in the village, following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.

Emergency services attended and the child was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment, however he sadly passed away on March 5th. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A 60-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both from Burnley, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to the child’s death and are keen to hear from anybody who was in Townley Park, Burnley, between 10am and 2pm on March 1 and saw a woman pushing a pram, accompanied by other children.

In particular, they want to speak to two female dog walkers, who helped the woman and the children getting up a steep hill. One of the dog walkers was a medical professional, potentially an anaesthetist, and one of the dogs was a Springer Spaniel or a similar breed.

Detectives also want to speak to anybody who saw a white Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the Townley Park carpark between the times above.

DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with the baby’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“We are continuing to work hard to establish exactly what led to his death. I would like to stress that we are keeping an open mind and would ask the public not to speculate on what is an extremely complex investigation. I would ask anybody with information which could help with our investigation to come forward as soon as possible.”