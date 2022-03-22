There are fears a popular riding school and charity for vulnerable adults and children in Bury will be forced to close if they cannot raise the funds to buy the site.

Margaret Haes Riding School is an accessible centre in Holcombe and has been on its current site for more than 50 years.

Owners have the chance to buy the land ahead of it being put up for sale, but it will cost them £425,000 - and they need to source the money by the end of March.

The riding centre is fighting to buy the land it has operated on for 50 years. Credit: Crowdfunder / Margaret Haes Riding Centre

Over the years the charity say they have supported "thousands of the most vulnerable people in society" who benefit from interacting with the animals.

The riding centre's chairman, Andrew Butterworth, said: "This is our ‘forever home’ and we love it.

"The best way to stay in the village is to buy the site, for the benefit of future generations.

"It’s far better to own the site rather than continue to lease it, which limits our potential forgrowth.

"We support the most vulnerable children and adults in society; around 160 riders attend very week and, of those, over half have a disability; all we ask is a donation."

Heartfelt plea from Gregor who has been coming to the riding centre for 18 years.

A parent of a rider said: "My son is profoundly disabled, non-verbal and requires full care.He cannot be entertained with craft, books and games. He loves riding.

"Just having a focus for the day, something to get up for is massive. Leaving the house and listening to him laugh once he realises where he is going makes my day.

"So you can see how important this is for both him and me.”

Andrew has described the riding centre as a "lifeline", providing a welcome escape during the pandemic when riders could attend classes once a week.

The centre need to raise £425,000 by the end of March or risk closure. Credit: Crowdfunder / Margaret Haes Riding Centre

Andrew said: "We are a real community at Margaret Haes Riding Centre. We provide access to horses for many people with additional needs, for whom it is a lifeline.

"Our instructors, staff and volunteers work tirelessly together to ensure our clients have the best experiences."

The Riding Centre has launched an urgent appeal to raise £425,000 to buy the land, stables and arenas and provide long-term security.