A cat that was rescued after being stranded in a tree for four days has been reunited with his grateful owner.

RSPCA Inspector Deborah Beats and Animal Rescue Officer Helen Chapman used ladders to retrieve the cat, called Pudding, from the branches of a tree in Fallowfield, Manchester.

But rescuing Pudding was far from straightforward.

Despite having milk and treats left on the tree trunk to tempt him down, Pudding refused to come down - and that wasn't the only dilemma facing the RSPCA staff.

Pudding had been microchipped to his former home in Wigan but his details had not been updated.

Pudding spent four days stuck on the branches of the tree. Credit: RSPCA

He was in luck as his owner Georgia McGrory had put up a ‘missing’ poster at a property close to Leighbrook Road where he was found.

Pudding was checked over after his ordeal and ARO Helen was able to reunite him with Georgia, who also lives in the Fallowfield, after she had lost hope of seeing him again.

Helen said: “The cat was first seen up the tree last Wednesday and neighbours were putting tubs of food and milk up in the tree.

“We don’t advise anyone to try and rescue cats with ladders and if they are not tempted down by food after 24 hours then they should call the RSPCA.”

Owner Georgia said: “Pudding is a young cat and he was a house cat before I got him. He usually goes out in the morning, but he didn’t come back by lunchtime on Wednesday, which was a concern.

“He’s a proper explorer and he’s not afraid of anything, but I’m very grateful for all the help in getting him back to me.”

Pudding was reunited with his owner via a poster but the RSPCA urges owners to microchip their pets and keep details updated. Credit: RSPCA

Pudding’s owner had been told her cat was not microchipped when she bought it in the Wigan area six months ago.

The RSPCA advises all cat owners to microchip their pets and also check that the details are up to date.

“It can be frustrating rescuing a cat and not being able to locate the owner,” added ARO Helen.

“There is a small charge made by microchipping companies to update your details, but it is well worth doing and a good way of being reunited with your pet.

“In this case, luckily I found someone who had the owner’s poster through their door.”