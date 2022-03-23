Detectives investigating the murder of Vera Anderson, who was found with her throat cut in her car 31 years ago, have made two arrests.

Cheshire Police have confirmed that a man, 70, from Widnes, and a 61-year-old, from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Veronica Anderson, 42, was found dead in her car just after 3am on Saturday, 24 August 1991, on Tannery Lane in Penketh, Warrington.

Police say the mother-of-two had left her home in Widnes at 10:10pm the day before she was found dead after receiving a phone call.

The case has remained unsolved 30 years since Vera's murder. Credit: PA images

Her murder has remained unsolved, but there was a resurgence of interest in the case around the time of the 30th anniversary of Vera's death.A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "Detectives investigating the murder of Vera Anderson which took place on 24 August 1991 in Penketh, Warrington have arrested two people."Today, a 70-year-old man from Widnes and a 61-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of murder."They both remain in custody being questioned by detectives."