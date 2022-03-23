A man has been left seriously injured after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Wirral.

The 23-year-old victim was walking with a friend on Hoole Road, in Woodchurch, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. A dark coloured car is believed to have driven alongside the pair before a gunman shot one man a number of times.

The car then sped off in the direction of Houghton Road.In a statement, Merseyside Police confirmed that a short time later the man turned up at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is receiving treatment but is believed to be in a serious condition.

Police and forensics on the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A spokesperson for the force said: "At around 6.30pm this evening (Tuesday 22 March) officers were called to a report of a shooting on Hoole Road in Wirral."A 23-year-old man presented at hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. He remains in a serious condition."Officers believe that the male offender was on board a dark coloured vehicle that made off at speed towards Houghton Road. An investigation is currently underway."Officers remain in the area reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out witness enquiries. A large police scene is currently in place in Hoole Road to allow for forensic searches to be carried out."