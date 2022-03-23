Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Sarah Rogers.

It has been a day of reflection for many, two years on from the first national lockdown being announced.

In the North West, 22,972 people died with coronavirus - making our region the worst affected in the country.

At Liverpool Cathedral on Wednesday, 23 March, people gathered for prayers, and to light candles and in Manchester messages to lost loved ones were displayed in the city centre.

22,972 people in the North West have died with Covid.

Restrictions have now been lifted across the UK, but there is still a warning that Covid-19 is still on the rise.

Warrington’s health leaders are reminding people that the pandemic is definitely not over as case numbers increase across the borough.

The number of positive inpatients at Warrington Hospital remains high, with 67 current inpatients, which is creating additional pressure on services.

There were over 1,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Warrington last week, which equates to a rate of over 800 per 100,000 - considerably higher than we have seen.

Play video

Warrington Borough Council’s director of public health, Thara Raj, said: “Cases are going up and up in Warrington.

COVID-19 is not just like catching a cold, a number of our residents have become very poorly very quickly and are taking a long time to recover.

The chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned of increases of hospital admissions over the next fortnight putting more pressure on stretched NHS services but so far current case they were not translating into intensive care cases and deaths.

This week sees the start of the spring booster programme for the over 75s and vulnerable.

The message from health bosses is to remain vigilant to the disease and continue to regularly wash hands and where a mask where possible, also to get vaccinated.