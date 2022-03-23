The Everton striker Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 30-year-old winger was forced off after 16 minutes of Everton's 4-0 defeat at his former club Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

A scan has revealed the former England international has suffered anterior cruciate ligament(ACL) damage which will need surgery.

Season over - Andros Townsend moments after suffering the ACL injury Credit: PA Images

The news is a further blow for the Toffees as they battle relegation from the Premier League.

An Everton statement said: "Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie at Crystal Palace.

"A scan revealed Townsend's ACL knee injury and he will undergo surgery next week before starting his rehabilitation with Everton's medical staff at Finch Farm (training complex)."

The pain is plain to see - Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season Credit: PA Images

Townsend's absence will reduce manager Frank Lampard's options heading into a crucial stage of the season.

Everton are just three points above the bottom three with 11 games of the campaign remaining. They face European challengers West Ham and Manchester United as well as relegation rivals Burnley in their next three outings.