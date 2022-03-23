The family of an English footballing hero from Blackburn have officially unveiled a new street named after him.

Fred Pickering was a star of the 1960s and early 1970s while playing for Blackburn Rovers, Everton, Birmingham City, Blackpool and England.

Fred Pickering when he played for Everton Credit: PA

Blackburn with Darwen Council were keen to recognise the role he played locally for Rovers as well as his contribution to English football in general.

‘Fred Pickering Place’ is located on the new Great Places development at New Wellington Street in Mill Hill – where Fred lived all of his life.

His daughter Debbie Pickering and son Andrew Pickering were joined by their family and delegates on Monday for the official unveiling of the street named after their dad.

Family of Fred Pickering at the street named after him

Debbie said "This means so much to us all as a family. My dad used to always joke that Pickering Fold was named after him – he would have been over the moon to have seen this.

It’s so fitting that the street is in Mill Hill where he lived all of his life. We all live close by too and it’s so nice to walk past and see our dad’s name proudly on show".

Fred when he played for Birmingham City

Striker Fred signed for his hometown team Rovers after leaving school. He scored 61 times in 134 matches in two spells with the Ewood Park team.

He was subject to a record transfer between British clubs when joining Everton in March 1964 for £85,000.

He then went on to solidify his legend as one of Everton’s great goalscorers.

His England career saw Fred score a hat-trick on his debut but he narrowly missed out on the World Cup Winning 1966 squad through injury.

Fred died in 2019 at the age of 78.