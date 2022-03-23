Harry Styles has announced his highly-anticipated third solo album will be out this spring.

The 13-track release by the Grammy-winning singer, who is originally from Holmes Chapel, in Cheshire, will be called 'Harry's House' - and available from 20 May.

Styles shared the news with his 43 million followers on Instagram with a photo of himself dressed in a white blouse and baggy denim jeans in an upside-down room.

In a short trailer for the upcoming album, a montage of clips featuring concert performances and city scenes plays before the former One Direction star can be seen walking on to a theatre stage.

Styles smiles at the camera as the set of a yellow house is lifted behind him to frame him in the doorway and the words 'Harry's House' are emblazoned across the screen.

The pop superstar has won a host of awards throughout his career, including his hit track Watermelon Sugar picking up the Grammy for best pop solo performance and the Brit Award for best British single in 2021.

He also won the Brit Award for British video of the year in 2018 for debut solo single Sign Of The Times and his popular track Adore You won the Ivor Novello Award for the most performed work of 2020.

Harry Styles accepts the Best Single prize at the 2021 Brit Awards Credit: PA Images

Styles also turned his hand to acting in recent years and featured in 2017's Dunkirk and 2021's Eternals, with his upcoming psychological thriller alongside Florence Pugh, titled Don't Worry Darling, due out later this year.

The singer launched his own beauty brand, named Pleasing, in November which offers unisex nail polishes, skincare products and branded apparel.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019.

'Harry's House' will be released globally on 20 May.

Harry launched his own beauty brand - Pleasing - in November 2021 Credit: Instagram

