Manchester United have spoken to the Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as they intensify their search for a permanent replacement for interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

According to the Press Association, United want the new man in charge before the summer and plan to speak to a number of candidates, with ten Hag understood to have held talks as part of that process.

Ralf Rangnick was handed the reins on an interim basis in November following the sacking of 1999 treble hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after nearly three years in charge.

United seem to be stepping up their search for Ralk Rangnick's replacement Credit: PA Images

Fifty-two-year-old Dutchman ten Hag has managed Ajax since 2017, following stints coaching Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht.

Ajax currently sit top of the Eredivisie standings as ten Hag looks to win the league title for a third time during a reign that included a remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

The Amsterdam giants were eventually knocked out by a Tottenham side coached by Mauricio Pochettino, who has also long been admired by United.

Also in the frame - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino Credit: PA Images

The Argentinian is currently managing Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain but his position is under scrutiny following their Champions League last-16 exit to Real Madrid.

Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui have also been linked with the vacant post at Old Trafford, with Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel reportedly no longer under consideration.