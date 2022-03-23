A mother from Lancaster who lost her three-year-old son to an unexplained death says the wave of support she has received since his death has kept her going.

Alexander died suddenly on Boxing Day 2021 after being a little unwell.

His death left mother Emily Cooper, 34, and Darren Bowes, 39, 'walking around in a daze' unsure of how to process the tragic event.

Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood is rare with about one death per 100,000 children.

Emily said: "Alexander was a joyous little boy. He loved cars, Peter Rabbit, spending time with family, being outside. He was just a really cheeky little chap that just lit everybody up.

"On Boxing Day, he'd been a bit unwell but no temperature or anything, nothing particularly serious. I went out on a walk with Freddie and came back to police van outside my house went straight to hospital and he died later that evening."

Emily says Alexander was a "joyous little boy". Credit: Lancs Live/MEN Media

The charity SUDC UK says there are currently around 40 children between the age of one and 18 years-old who die suddenly in the UK every year.

The cause of death remains unexplained after thorough investigation including post-mortem.

Currently, the charity supports more than 1,200 bereaved families across the world, one of which is Emily's family.

After Alexander's death was confirmed, Emily, a lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston, said she and her husband spent the following days walking around in a daze.

Alexander (left) and his sibling. Credit: Lancs Live/MEN Media

"Thankfully our youngest gave us strength and got us out of bed - you end up blocking those early days out, you just exist," she said.

Since sharing the news of her son's death to colleagues and other academics on Twitter, Emily says the wave of support she has received has overwhelmed her and has been one of the things to help her get through the heartbreaking months.

Emily said: "The kindness of strangers has been overwhelming, people that have never met us have been doing fundraisers for us, people who have never met us have reached out to send messages.

"Also, the support has been incredible from the paediatricians, nurses, obstetrics and midwife team at Royal Lancaster Infirmary, our local hospital, and Lancashire Police following Alexander’s death. We couldn’t have asked for more from them."

Emily and Darren have recently began working with SUDC UK, aiming to raise awareness and help fundraise for research so that more answers can be given to parents in their situation.

March marks SUDC awareness month and research from the charity states, like SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, most SUDC cases occur during the child’s sleep.

Unlike SIDS, which has seen a successful decline in some 80% of cases since the early 1990s, SUDC does not yet have any preventative guidance for parents - something that the charity wishes to change urgently through funded research into this category of death.

More than 12,000 research papers have been published on SIDS to date, which has helped pioneer the ‘safer sleep’ guidance crucial to the decline in numbers.

Comparatively, fewer than 50 papers worldwide have been published on SUDC.

Niki Speed, Co-Founder and CEO of the charity said: "There is limited awareness and research to understand SUDC and currently, no-one can predict or prevent these deaths. They continue to devastate families year on year.

"We are so grateful to everyone who warmly supports Alexander’s family. SUDC UK is incredibly grateful to Emily for her efforts to raise awareness of SUDC and thank all those who are kindly raising funds or donating in Alexander’s memory.

"If we all begin to speak about SUDC more and research is appropriately funded, there is such potential to prevent these tragic deaths in the future."

On Friday 25 March, a 'Night of Music' is being held to raise money for SUDC UK.

The event will be at Christ Church on Meadows Avenue in Thornton and Emily's dad Paul Cooper will be playing with his band- Thornton Cleveley's Band, with dedicated music performances to his grandson.