A 23-year-old man has been left with life-changing injuries after being shot several times in Woodchurch, Wirral.

Merseyside Police were called to reports of a shooting on Hoole Road at 6:30pm on Tuesday 22 March.

A short time later a man presented at hospital afterwards with several gunshot wounds. He remains in hospital.

Police believe the man who shot him was driving a dark coloured Ford Fiesta that made off at speed towards Houghton Road.

A short time later a burnt-out vehicle was later located on Wildbrook Drive. Officers are currently investigating whether these two incidents are linked.

Extensive forensic, and CCTV enquiries are being carried out and anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact police.

Local Community Inspector Alan McKeon said: “We are in the early stages of an investigation into a shooting in Woodchurch yesterday which has left a young man with life changing injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area who witnessed the incident, saw the car the offenders were believed to be driving, or the vehicle that was set on fire a short time later on Wildbrook Drive. If you saw anything or anyone suspicious please come forward, as any information you have could be vital to our enquiries.

“Similarly, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage please review it and let us know.

At present we believe this was a targeted attack and there is currently a visible police presence in the area to reassure residents and assist with our investigation".

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolWirral on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 22000199706.