Manchester City's Raheem Sterling had a royal team-mate as he took to the football pitch in Jamaica.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting the island as part of their tour of the Caribbean.

They visited the neighbourhood where reggae legend Bob Marley lived and played football with the City player, who was born in Kingston.

The England forward received a rapturous applause whenever he touched the ball and there were screams for the duke – and a few ironic ones when he fluffed a shot.

The footballer was given special dispensation by England manager Gareth Southgate to travel to Jamaica ahead of the national team playing at the weekend.

Speaking about Southgate, Sterling said: “He said to me an opportunity like is a great one and it’s an experience that will live with you forever.”

His Raheem Sterling Foundation has set out plans to work with partners in Jamaica, Manchester and London to give disadvantaged youths opportunities to break out of poverty.

They were joined on the pitch by a player from the Duke's beloved Aston Villa in Jamaican Leon Bailey.

When William, president of the Football Association, was first taken over to meet Sterling and Bailey, he turned to Kate and said: “Two heroes of mine. These two are the fastest in the team.”

The Caribbean tour comes four months after Barbados removed the Queen as head of state.

