A rapist who carried out a "horrific" and sustained attack on a vulnerable woman in her home has been jailed for more than 20 years.

Brian Brough, of no fixed abode, was found guilty at Minshull Street Crown Court of a number of serious sexual assaults, burglary with violence and section 18 assault.

The court heard how Brough, 33, had knocked on the door of a vulnerable woman, 60, in Little Hulton, Salford, and asked to use the toilet, claiming to be the relative of a neighbour.

After she agreed, he entered the property and took his coat off, hanging it in the hallway before using her toilet.

He then entered her living room and told her he was an escort and asked whether she wanted to pay for sex - which she declined.

Brough then dragged the woman to the bedroom and violently raped and assaulted her, causing her to lose consciousness multiple times.

When the victim regained consciousness in the morning, she was unable to call for help due to her phone being missing.

It was only her neighbour returned her escaped dog that she saw the extent of her injuries and called the police.

She was treated in hospital for multiple injuries across her body, including fractures to her upper and lower jaw, facial cuts and missing teeth.

Brough was later arrested on 25 March, 2021 and subsequently charged.

Detective Constable Leanne Jackson of GMP's Salford district, said: "This was a horrific and sustained physical and sexual assault on a vulnerable woman and no one should ever be made to feel unsafe or at risk in their own home.

"Throughout interview and the trial Brough would not accept any responsibility for his sadistic and vile actions, forcing his victim to go through the horrendous ordeal in court.

"He did not even have the decency to attend his trial and face up to his actions and instead refused to come out of his prison cell with the trial having to be heard in his absence.

"His lack of remorse perfectly sums up who he is as a human being and thankfully we've now been able to remove him from the streets for 22 years and stop him causing any further harm to anymore women."

Greater Manchester Police have urged survivors of sexual assault - or knows someone who has been a victim - to get in touch with police.