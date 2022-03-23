Rapist asked to use vulnerable woman's toilet before 'horrific' attack in Little Hulton
A rapist who carried out a "horrific" and sustained attack on a vulnerable woman in her home has been jailed for more than 20 years.
Brian Brough, of no fixed abode, was found guilty at Minshull Street Crown Court of a number of serious sexual assaults, burglary with violence and section 18 assault.
The court heard how Brough, 33, had knocked on the door of a vulnerable woman, 60, in Little Hulton, Salford, and asked to use the toilet, claiming to be the relative of a neighbour.
After she agreed, he entered the property and took his coat off, hanging it in the hallway before using her toilet.
He then entered her living room and told her he was an escort and asked whether she wanted to pay for sex - which she declined.
Brough then dragged the woman to the bedroom and violently raped and assaulted her, causing her to lose consciousness multiple times.
When the victim regained consciousness in the morning, she was unable to call for help due to her phone being missing.
It was only her neighbour returned her escaped dog that she saw the extent of her injuries and called the police.
She was treated in hospital for multiple injuries across her body, including fractures to her upper and lower jaw, facial cuts and missing teeth.
Brough was later arrested on 25 March, 2021 and subsequently charged.
Detective Constable Leanne Jackson of GMP's Salford district, said: "This was a horrific and sustained physical and sexual assault on a vulnerable woman and no one should ever be made to feel unsafe or at risk in their own home.
"Throughout interview and the trial Brough would not accept any responsibility for his sadistic and vile actions, forcing his victim to go through the horrendous ordeal in court.
"He did not even have the decency to attend his trial and face up to his actions and instead refused to come out of his prison cell with the trial having to be heard in his absence.
"His lack of remorse perfectly sums up who he is as a human being and thankfully we've now been able to remove him from the streets for 22 years and stop him causing any further harm to anymore women."
Greater Manchester Police have urged survivors of sexual assault - or knows someone who has been a victim - to get in touch with police.
Where to find help if you're a survivor of sexual assault in the North West
Greater Manchester Victims' Services
They provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.
RASASC: Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Centre (Cheshire & Merseyside)
RASASC supports people who have been affected by rape or sexual abuse. It has offices in Chester, Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Knowsley, Halton, Northwich, Macclesfield, St.Helens and Warrington, and also offers outreach support in locations across Cheshire and Merseyside.
You can call them on: 0330 363 0063
Trust House Lancashire
Trust House offers a safe space where survivors of all forms of rape and sexual abuse can access a range of services to help improve their health and well being, regain their confidence and self-esteem and be empowered to reclaim their lives.
You can call them on 01772 825 288 or email support@trusthouselancs.org
Young Person's Advisory Service (YPAS)
They support children, young people and families from three locations in Central, South and North Liverpool - covering Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral, and St Helens (Merseyside).
You can contact them on 0151 707 1025, or email support@ypas.org.uk
The Birchall Trust
It offers one to one weekly counselling sessions to male and females of all ages who have experienced rape and/or sexual abuse in South Cumbria and North Lancashire.
You can phone them on 01229 820828 or email on enquiries@birchalltrust.org.uk
Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester
Provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by telephoning 0161 276 6515.
Greater Manchester Rape Crisis
This is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk
Survivors Manchester
They provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.