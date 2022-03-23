A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in a north Manchester cul-de-sac.The incident happened on Grangewood Drive, in Harpurhey, at around 6:10pm on Tuesday, 22 March.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers attended the scene after a reports of a stabbing. The teenager was taken to hospital.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was arrested.

Police say enquiries are still ongoing. Credit: MEN Media

The boy has since been discharged and enquiries are ongoing.

Several police cars were seen on Grangewood Drive, a small cul-de-sac near Queens Park following the stabbing. In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "Police were called around 6.10pm on Tuesday 22 March 2022 to Grangewood Drive, Manchester, to a report that a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed."He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. Enquiries are ongoing."