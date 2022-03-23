Teenage boy taking to hospital after being stabbed in north Manchester cul-de-sac
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in a north Manchester cul-de-sac.The incident happened on Grangewood Drive, in Harpurhey, at around 6:10pm on Tuesday, 22 March.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers attended the scene after a reports of a stabbing. The teenager was taken to hospital.
Police have not confirmed whether anyone was arrested.
The boy has since been discharged and enquiries are ongoing.
Several police cars were seen on Grangewood Drive, a small cul-de-sac near Queens Park following the stabbing. In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "Police were called around 6.10pm on Tuesday 22 March 2022 to Grangewood Drive, Manchester, to a report that a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed."He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. Enquiries are ongoing."