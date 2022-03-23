TT marshal registration opens with 'record number' expected for comeback year

A 'record number' of marshals are due to complete their training for the 2022 Isle of Man TT, as new applications open for people wishing to become a volunteer for the first time.

Around 1,000 existing marshals are on target to complete their Incident Management ahead of the races at the end of May.

This year more training and improved facilities have been given to volunteers, with new safety procedures in place.

Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, said there had been a "significant uplift" in people applying to become a marshal which was "very encouraging".

The races require a total of 602 marshals per session, with many positioned around various stages of the 37.5-mile course.

Training has been co-ordinated by the Isle of Man TT Marshals Association (TTMA), in association with race organisers ACU Events.

Company Director of TTMA, Jane Corlett said: "Although we’ve missed our marshalling community and the racing, I feel this hiatus has given us a window of opportunity to reflect, review and improve the way we work and the support we offer to our marshals.

She continued: "Our focus has always been the safety of ourselves, the safety of the riders and the safety of the spectators and anyone else."

Registrations to become a TT marshal open today at 5:00pm and more information can be found at www.iomttmarshals.com.

Fans travel from around the world to the Isle of Man to witness the iconic races.

'Comeback Year'

The fortnight of racing is set to make its return after being cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans are expected to travel from all over the world to attend to the event, with new additions in place for 2022.

These include:

Live TV coverage for TT 2022.

Confirmed schedule for TT 2022.

Expanded race programme for TT 2023.

Supertwin class opens up for more manufacturers.

Sidecar class set to benefit from new powerplants.

TT Fan Park to transform festival experience.

The Isle of Man TT has been an annual event for Islanders since 1907.

The Isle of Man TT will return to the Island from Sunday May 28 to Saturday 11 June.

