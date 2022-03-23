Play video

Sports correspondent David Chisnall caught up with Usain Bolt...only just!

The fastest man in the world says the more time he spends in Manchester, the more he feels like an honorary Mancunian.

Usain Bolt makes no secret that he is a big United fan and he has been back in the North West to promote this year's Soccer Aid.

He has been showing off his skills and striking his famous pose at a photoshoot in Manchester ahead of this year's match in June.

Since it started in 2006 the star-studded football match on ITV has raised £60 million pounds for the children's charity Unicef.

This year famous faces from the world of sport and showbiz will once again come together on the pitch, including Gary Neville, Liam Payne and Mo Gilligan.

Bolt goes into this year's match as a defending champion after captaining the Rest of the World team to victory over England at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in 2021.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent David Chisnall, Bolt said captaining the World XI squad is "like a dream".

He said: "I look forward to seeing the legends because I love football, I watch a lot of football so seeing all these guys from [Patrice]Evra to Roberto Carlos it's like a dream.

"Getting a chance to play with them on the same field, you never think that would have ever happened so it's always wonderful to be there and enjoy the experience."

Meeting United legend Eric Cantona was a big moment for Bolt Credit: ITV Sport

Bolt's Soccer Aid record is played three, won two and scored two.

As a big Manchester United fan, he said his highlight came in 2019 when he was teammates with club legend Eric Cantona.

He said: "To see how smooth he still is, he's the same person, the same personality - it's just different for me.

"Even playing against Rooney - he was really tough and didn't lose a step. It was wonderful just playing with all these guys and just being around them is cool."

During his trips to Manchester, Bolt says he often pops into Old Trafford to watch a game and visits friends who live in the city.

Bolt with another of his United heroes - Wayne Rooney Credit: ITV Sport

He said: "It's really chilled. It's where United is so every chance I get that I can go see games is always a big thing to go to Old Trafford and just experience the atmosphere.

"I enjoy it it's almost like I'm becoming part of the Manchester so it's a good look."

Bolt hopes this year's match will beat last year's record of 13 million pounds raised, so that even more vital help can be given to children in danger all around the world.