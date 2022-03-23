There is a stark warning we still need to be on our guard against Covid-19 as the country marks exactly two years since it went into lockdown.

Lives were completely changed on the the 23 March 2020 when the Prime Minister addressed the public and effectively shut down the country.

But now, with legal restrictions in England lifted and Scotland and Wales close behind many would be forgiven for thinking the pandemic was over.

However, despite plans to 'live with covid' Cheshire East Council is warning the pandemic has far from ended and there has been a sharp rise cases.

PA images

Latest figures released on the official UK government website (21 March) show the rate of positive cases in Cheshire East has risen to 843 per 100,000 population.

The rate per 100,000 population in the North West is 642 and 780 in England.

81.3% of all positive Covid-19 cases are of the new BA.2 Omicron variant, which is shown to be far more transmissible.

Dr Matt Tyrer, director of public health at Cheshire East Council, said: “The rise in positive Covid-19 cases recently not only in Cheshire East but in neighbouring areas, is worrying, although not wholly surprising since restrictions have ended in England.

Dr Matt Tyrer, director of public health at Cheshire East Council

"Looking at the recent surge in cases across the borough in all age groups, it is clear the pandemic is far from over.

"Sadly, we are also seeing an increase in hospitalisations for people with Covid-19, which is creating additional pressures, especially in our local hospitals.

"Residents should continue to follow the latest Covid-19 safety advice including self-isolating if you develop Covid symptoms or test positive, washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, and unless exempt, wearing a face mask in busy, crowded indoor places, especially in healthcare settings."

Councillor Sam Corcoran, leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “Positive Covid-19 cases were falling right up until the beginning of this month.

"Over the period 15 to 21 March we have seen a 46.7% rise in cases – that’s an increase of 1,145 residents testing positive in Cheshire East over the past seven days.

"I am also concerned about government funding not being renewed for the Covid Zoe project run by King’s College London, as well as a reduction of £440m for test & trace programmes and public health teams which have been working so effectively on infection control. These cuts do not appear to have come at a good time.

"We look after each other by staying safe and it really is in our hands to do all we can to reduce this latest rise of Covid-19 cases."

Cheshire East council say residents can continue to take the following five steps to help reduce the rate of infection and for those around them: