A Bolton accountant who stole almost £7 million from his employer has been jailed for six years. Between 2011 and 2015, James Hall, aged 49, of Eastgrove Avenue, Bolton, syphoned off more than £6,700,000 from a Kirkby-based shopfitting company, where he was working as an accountant.

He was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court for fraud by abuse of position.

His crimes came to light when, following an audit of the company, he could not explain why he had transferred large sums of money from the company into his own account.He initially denied his actions, claiming that the transactions were loans from the company Director, but he then entered a guilty plea the week before he was due to go on trial. Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Claire Taylor of Merseyside Police said: "This fraud placed a family-run business under significant financial pressure, causing distress and worry to all employees and their loved ones. "That such an impact would be caused was clearly lost on Hall, and he will now be left to consider the full consequences of his actions while he serves his jail time.“We welcome that, following an extensive and complex police investigation, Hall is now behind bars. "Fraud can and does devastate individuals and businesses, and thankfully Hall has now been prevented from causing any more harm. “I hope that Hall’s sentencing today sends a clear message about how seriously police and the courts take such offences. To anyone who would think that defrauding a company is acceptable: we will investigate you and bring you to justice. ” For more information about fraud and fraud prevention: Action Fraud is the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre. If you believe you have been a victim of fraud you can contact them on 0300 123 2040 or go to www.actionfraud.police.uk Advice and information about fraud is also available via https://www.merseyside.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/