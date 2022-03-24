An Everton football fan who threw a plastic bottle and injured an opposing player has been banned from all "regulated" football for four years.

Roger Tweedle, 19, admitted throwing the bottle and a charge of common assault against the Aston Villa defender Matty Cash during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on 26 January.

It was as the Villa players celebrated the only goal of the game, by Emiliano Buendia, that Tweedle hurled the missile at them, striking Cash.

Tweedle was handed a football banning order for four years when he appeared before Sefton Magistrates' Court, where he was also given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Matty Cash(right) holds his head after being struck by the bottle Credit: PA Images

District judge Paul Healey said the sentence went beyond the normal range for the offence because of the circumstances.

He said: "Over recent years efforts have been made to address inappropriate behaviour at football matches, CCTV has been installed that covers the crowd, yet still this behaviour persists it seems. Your behaviour was disgraceful."

He said it had the potential to encourage others in the crowd to act in the same way, adding: "It affects the good name of the club you support."

Lydia Durkin, prosecuting, said Tweedle accepted he had thrown the bottle, in anger, at the opposing team intending to hit a player, and was seen celebrating immediately after throwing it.

Tweedle was identified from CCTV footage and arrested in the stand, she told the court.

Marcela Salter, defending, said: "This was an act of frustration but was followed with immediate regret."

Back on his feet - Villa's Matty Cash after the incident Credit: PA Images

Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, Liverpool, was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and £128 towards a fund for victims of crime.

His sentence will also include a primary mental health treatment requirement and he must carry out work with probation.

The football banning order prevents him from attending regulated football matches, going to towns or cities where Everton matches are taking place and going within a mile of the Goodison Park ground four hours before or after a match.