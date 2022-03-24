Play video

Officers want to trace the person in the video

Detectives investigating the murder of 16- year-old Kennie Carter in Stretford in January have released CCTV footage.

Kennie died in hospital on 22 January after being stabbed multiple times on Thirlmere Avenue.

The footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows a cyclist who officers are looking to speak to as a witness who could potentially help with their investigation.

The video has been zoomed in to capture the figure seen travelling on Thirlmere Avenue at 6.37pm on Saturday 22 January, near to where the attack happened.

Greater Manchester Police say that ten murder suspects remain on bail and any information that has not yet been given to officers "could be vital".

Any information can be passed on by calling 0161 856 9908, quoting incident 2529 of January 22, 2022.

Knife amnesty bins can be found at police stations across Greater Manchester.