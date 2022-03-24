Play video

Video tweeted by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Three fire engines from the North West have made the 1,500-mile journey to Ukraine to help firefighters in the war-torn country battle the destruction being caused by the Russian invasion.

Out-of-use appliances from Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside, including a hydraulic platform, set off on 18 March.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue tweeted on Thursday, 24 February: "It's fantastic to see our fire engine reach Ukraine, where it will be used by local firefighters to help protect their communities "Well done to all the volunteers who drove these appliances to Poland."

In all, 22 vehicles, including fire engines and lorries full of kit - offered by fire services from across the UK - made the epic journey.

On their way - the North West's contributions to the fire appliances convoy set off on their long journey.

The convoy was hurriedly organised by the charity Fire Aid and the the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC).

Fire Aid's project manager Claire Hoyland said its members mobilised straight after the aftermath of the Russian invasion.

She said the equipment bound for Ukraine had reached the end of its working use in the UK but was still "perfectly usable".

Fire Minister Lord Stephen Greenhalgh tweeted it was the "largest ever single donation of fire and rescue equipment".